PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi warns ICC after Bangladesh exit T20 World Cup in India: ‘They can bring a 22nd team if…’

Mohsin Naqvi struck a combative, Bangladesh-first tone in a press interaction on Saturday, insisting the neighbour should not be squeezed out of the World Cup conversation at the very start. Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, speaks during a press conference.

In the same breath, Naqvi also dangled a contingency idea around anotehr team being included if Pakistan decided to boycott the World Cup — but pushed the final call squarely to the Pakistan government, not the boardroom.

“Dekhie humne yeh stand liya hain ki Bangladesh ke saath zyaarti ho rahi hain, Banglaesh ko har shurat mein unko World Cup mein khilana chahiye, woh ek bara stake holder hain aur unke saath yeh zyaarti nahi honi chahiye, (We have taken the position that Bangladesh is being treated unfairly. They should be made to play the World Cup from the very beginning; they are a major stakeholder and this unfairness should not happen to them.)” Naqvi said.

Naqvi’s framing was clear: Bangladesh’s place in the tournament ecosystem, in his view, is too significant to be handled as an afterthought. By calling them a major stakeholder, he attempted to turn the argument from sympathy to legitimacy — not just what’s fair, but what’s structurally important for a World Cup that sells itself as global and complete.

“Agar government of Pakistan kehti hain ki nahi khelna then woh 22nd team le aaye. But yeh faisla government of Pakistan ne karna hain, (If Pakistan’s government says it won’t play, then bring in a 22nd team. But that decision has to be taken by the Pakistan government.)” he further added whether Pakistan would decide to boycott the tournament.