PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi to approach ICC over 'provocative behaviour' from India U19 players in Pakistan Asia Cup final

After Pakistan under-19 team mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed accused the Indian side of misconduct during the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that he would raise the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over what he described as “provocative behaviour” by Indian players. Mohsin Naqvi was present during the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday(AFP)

Pakistan produced a dominant performance in the final against India on Sunday at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. After posting 347 for eight, they bowled India out for 156 in 26.2 overs to seal a thumping 191-run victory. The win earned Pakistan their first Under-19 Asia Cup title in 13 years and only the second in the tournament’s history.

Speaking to the media at a reception for the Under-19 team hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Naqvi called out the conduct of the Indian players and said the board would “formally” approach the ICC, urging the council to keep sport and politics separate.

“Indian players kept provoking Pakistani players during the Under-19 Asia Cup final,” Naqvi said. “Pakistan will formally inform the ICC about the incident. Politics and sports should always be kept separate.”

Earlier, during the same media interaction, Sarfaraz, who had previously won the Champions Trophy as captain in the 2017 final against India, criticised India’s conduct during the final, terming it “unethical.”

“India’s behaviour during the game was not appropriate, and their conduct was against the spirit of cricket,” Sarfaraz said. “Despite that, we celebrated our victory with sportsmanship. Cricket should always be played in the right spirit; what India did reflects their own actions.”

This is not the first time player conduct during an India–Pakistan clash has made headlines. Earlier, during the senior men’s T20 Asia Cup in September in Dubai, both boards raised concerns and lodged complaints with the ICC over on-field behaviour across three matches, including the final.

India’s Suryakumar Yadav was fined for “bringing the game into disrepute” following his comments during the group-stage match, while Jasprit Bumrah received an official warning for breaching the Code of Conduct in the final. From the Pakistan camp, Haris Rauf was fined twice and handed a two-match ban for “provocative” celebrations, while Sahibzada Farhan was reprimanded for his gun-firing gesture.