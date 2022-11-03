Pakistan keep T20 World Cup semi-finals hopes alive with 33-run win over South Africa in rain-curtailed match

Pakistan clung on their hopes of making the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup with a 33-run win over South Africa in a rain-hit Group 1 Super 12 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Pakistan went up to third with the win and their net run rate is above that of top-placed India's. Spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan starred with both bat and ball, first scoring a 22-ball 52 to help Pakistan recover from a disastrous start and score 184/9 batting first.

He then took dismissed South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram in the same over, just before rain interrupted the proceedings. The two wickets meant that South Africa's DLS par score through shot up and they ended up having to chase a target of 142 in 14 overs. South Africa were 69/4 when rain came in and it meant that they had to score 73 runs in five overs. The Proteas well short at 108 for nine.

ALSO READ | 'You never know which Pakistan...': Shoaib Akhtar makes cheeky remark amid rain-marred PAK vs SA tie at T20 WC - Watch

The Proteas remain in second place behind India in Group 2 despite the loss and will secure one of the two semi-final spots if they beat the Netherlands in their final Super 12 match on Sunday. To have any chance of progressing, Pakistan must beat Bangladesh in Sunday's second match at Adelaide Oval and hope the Dutch have staged an upset or Zimbabwe manage to stun India in the final group match in Melbourne.

"Our first two matches were close losses but we've given 100% in our last two matches," said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. "Cricket is a funny game, you never know, so we'll hope for the best."

Pakistan's hopes of reaching the last four were already hanging by a thread coming into the match and they looked over when top order batsmen Mohammad Rizwan, Azam and Shan Masood all departed cheaply. Mohammad Haris, thrown straight into the fray after coming into the squad as an injury replacement for Fakhar Zaman, had, however, showed his team mates the way with a blistering 28 off 11 balls that started with two sixes and a four.

Iftikhar, who hit 51, and Shadab, who clubbed 52 off 22 balls, followed his lead with a partnership of 82 for the sixth wicket to transform the innings, which ended with a rain shower, a few boundaries and a flurry of wickets. While Azam's miserable tournament continued with six runs that left his tally at 14 from four innings, his South African counterpart Bavuma shrugged off the early loss of opening partner Quinton de Kock for a duck.

Bavuma, whose previous three innings at the tournament had earned him 14 runs, hit a dogged 36 before being caught behind off Shadab's first delivery. Markram was bowled for 20 two balls later and after the rain break seamers Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Naseem Shah successfully shackled the South Africans while chipping away with regular wickets.

"I think it's quite disappointing the way we finished our bowling effort, there's a lot of questions we need to ask ourselves," said Bavuma.

