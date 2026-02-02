Pakistan legends trade barbs at ICC; Indian players call out bluff: Who said what on latest T20 World Cup drama

Pakistan's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India has sent ripples within the cricketing ecosystem, and reactions are coming in thick and fast. Former players from both countries are issuing responses left, right and centre. And, as one assumed, the reactions are what everyone expected. The former players from Pakistan are firmly behind the decision taken by their government, while the Indian counterparts are brushing aside the latest threat, with some even saying they won't be surprised if Pakistan backtracks and eventually takes the field on February 15 in Colombo. There is a plethora of reactions to the latest T20 World Cup development (AFP)

On Sunday evening, the Government of Pakistan issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying the permission has been granted to the senior men's team to travel to Sri Lanka for the 20-team tournament; however, they cannot take the field against India in the Group A match.

As soon as the announcement was made, everyone began to worry about the long-term implications, and even the International Cricket Council (ICC) warned Pakistan, urging them to reconsider their decision. The call of not playing against India was taken because Pakistan wanted to show solidarity with Bangladesh after they were asked to leave the tournament following the refusal to travel to India, citing security concerns.

Also Read: BCCI on the same page as ICC regarding Pakistan's T20 World Cup India match boycott: ‘We completely agree’ Hence, it is no surprise that former Pakistan players such as Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Yousuf and Rashid Latif traded barbs at the ICC, asking them to be fair and govern the sport carefully.

Taking to X, former Pakistan captain Afridi wrote, “I've always believed cricket can open doors when politics closes them. Regrettably, Pakistan won't play India at the #T20WorldCup, but I stand behind my government's decision. This is the moment for @ICC to lead and prove through decisions, not statements, that it is impartial, independent, and fair to every member.”

The same sentiment was shared by Yousuf, who wrote, “A tough but necessary stand by our government. Principles must come before commercial interests. The ‘selective’ influence in world cricket needs to end for the game to truly be global.”

On the other hand, former Pakistan captain Latif spoke to Hindustan Times, alleging that the apex body has never treated Pakistan equally and that the latest move could change the power dynamics of how the sport operates.

How did the Indian players react? The reaction is 360 degrees different when it comes to the former Indian players. Legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Madan Lal, and Harbhajan Singh laughed off the latest move, saying they won't be surprised if Pakistan eventually change their stance and plays against India.

Speaking on Aaj Tak, 1983 World Cup-winner Gavaskar said that everyone knows how some Pakistan players have returned to international cricket; hence, one should not even bat an eyelid if the PCB does the same and changes its tune regarding the T20 World Cup match against India.

“I think in the next four or five days, when reactions start pouring in from across the world and even from their former players, there is a possibility that Pakistan will change their stance,” he said.

“What’s new in this? We all know Pakistan cricketers retire and then, four days later, take back their retirement, saying ‘our fans told us to play more’. This might happen again,” he added.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan, fondly known as the Turbanator, reckons that Pakistan needs to be ready for sanctions, as the ICC won't take the latest development lying down. “Just wait for the ICC to do justice. There is a possibility that you will face sanctions, fines, and maybe you won't get to host an ICC tournament ever again,” he quipped.

Madan Lal, the former Indian pacer, said that Pakistan are just hell-bent on destroying their own cricket, and the latest stance would do more harm to the upcoming T20 World Cup. “They are all damaging their own cricket. It's not going to solve their problems. Someone has to be there to think right. They are not thinking right at the moment,” he told news agency ANI.

It is worth noting that, while it was announced that Pakistan won't play India in the group stage, nothing substantial has been confirmed about what would happen if the two teams met in the semi-finals or final.

The same point was raised by former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took to X to ask what would happen if a knockout match had to be played between the two teams. The reactions are coming in every hour, but one thing is certain: we have not heard the last of this drama and flashpoint.