Pakistan moves to 397-6 on 2nd morning of 1st test against England

AP |
Oct 08, 2024 01:03 PM IST

Pakistan moves to 397-6 on 2nd morning of 1st test against England

MULTAN, Pakistan — England struck through debutant Brydon Carse and veteran Jack Leach as Pakistan moved to 397-6 on Day 2 of the first cricket test on Tuesday.

Carse ended England’s frustration when he had Naseem Shah caught at leg slip for 33 after the nightwatchman had dug in for 1-1/2 hours on the second morning. Leach then had Mohammad Rizwan caught at mid-off for a 12-ball duck at the stroke of the lunch interval.

Left-hander Saud Shakeel, who resumed on 35, moved to 67 at the break with Salman Ali Agha yet to get off the mark from the seven balls he faced before lunch.

Despite taking only two wickets it was the best session for the tourists as Pakistan could score only 69 runs. It was in sharp contrast to Day 1 when skipper Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique hit centuries and featured in a 253-run stand.

Resuming on 328-4, Naseem batted solidly to raise his best score in first-class cricket as England couldn’t get much assistance of a benign wicket with the second new ball.

The short-ball ploy also didn’t work for England fast bowlers Gus Atkinson and Carse before Shakeel reached his half century with a swept boundary against off-spinner Shoaib Bashir .

Naseem got a knock on the back of his helmet when he was struck hard by Atkinson’s short ball and also received brief treatment when Carse struck the batter’s right thumb off another short ball.

But Naseem opened up against both slow bowlers Bashir and Leach as he lofted the spinners for three straight sixes before Carse came around the wicket to have his first test wicket when Naseem was caught on the leg-side and England squeezed the runs late in the first session.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
