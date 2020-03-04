e-paper
Pakistan reschedules only ODI at Bangladesh’s request

The one-off ODI in Karachi was originally scheduled for April 3 and will now be played on April 1. The second test is scheduled for April 5-9.

cricket Updated: Mar 04, 2020 22:17 IST
PTI
PTI
Lahore
File image: Pakistan batsmen Babar Azam, right, and Mohammad Hafeez.
File image: Pakistan batsmen Babar Azam, right, and Mohammad Hafeez.(AP)
         

Pakistan has agreed to reschedule a one-day international against Bangladesh next month to give the visitors more time to prepare for their second test match, which is part of ICC World Test Championship.The one-off ODI in Karachi was originally scheduled for April 3 and will now be played on April 1. The second test is scheduled for April 5-9.

“The PCB is always happy to facilitate wherever it can and will be delighted to host the Bangladesh men’s national team for additional days in Karachi,” Zahir Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s director of international cricket, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last month, Pakistan won the first test at Rawalpindi by an innings and 44 runs.

Pakistan has 140 points to sit fifth in the WTC standings behind India (360), Australia (296), New Zealand (180) and England (146).

The top two teams in the nine-team WTC will play the final in England next year.

