Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique bags unwanted record after three consecutive ducks against South Africa

Pakistan's opening batter, Abdullah Shafique, had a horrendous three-match ODI series against South Africa, and he got out for ducks in all the matches. As a result, the 25-year-old has now bagged an unwanted record. He is the first batter in the game's history not to register any runs in a series. Abdullah Shafique did not register a single run in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP)(AFP)

Shafique's third duck in a row in the third and final ODI against South Africa at Wanderers, Johannesburg, also ensured that he is now the Pakistan opener with the most number of ducks in a single calendar year.

Shafique lasted just four balls in the first ODI against the Proteas as Marco Jansen sent him back to the pavilion. In the second and third ODIs, the right-handed batter lasted two balls.

Marco Jansen dismissed him once again in the second ODI, while Shafique lost his wicket to Kagiso Rabada in the final match of the series.

In 2024, Shafique got out for zero seven times across 21 innings. He broke the previous record of Imran Nazir, who had six zero scores in his name across 32 innings in 2000.

Even Mohammad Hafeez had the same number of ducks from 43 innings in 2012. However, former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs and Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan hold the world record for most ducks in a single calendar year.

Gibbs registered eight ducks in 51 innings in 2000, while Dilshan had the same number of ducks from 56 innings in 2012.

Pakistan whitewash South Africa in the ODI series

Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan completed a 3-0 rout of South Africa, winning the third ODI by 36 runs under the DLS method.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 308/9 after the match was curtailed to 47 overs per side due to rain. Opening batter Saim Ayub smashed 101 runs off just 94 balls.

South Africa were then bundled out for 271 in 42 overs, losing the match by 37 runs. Heinrich Klaasen tried his best as he played a knock of 81, but just like the second ODI, his innings went in vain.

Pakistan spinner Sufiyan Muqeem took 4/52 in eight overs. The win against Proteas is Pakistan's fifth successive bilateral ODI series win, and the result holds the side in good stead ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy.