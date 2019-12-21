e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Cricket / Pakistan’s Abid Ali enters elite list with consecutive hundreds in first two Tests

Pakistan’s Abid Ali enters elite list with consecutive hundreds in first two Tests

Last week Abid Ali had become the first cricketer to score a hundred in both Test and ODI debuts.

cricket Updated: Dec 21, 2019 15:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
Pakistan's Abid Ali, center, celebrates his century against Sri Lanka during the third day of the second Test cricket match at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Pakistan's Abid Ali, center, celebrates his century against Sri Lanka during the third day of the second Test cricket match at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP)
         

Pakistani opener Abid Ali joined the elite club of batsmen who have hit hundreds in consecutive matches in his first two Tests on the third day of the second match against Sri Lanka in Karachi on Saturday.

The 32-year-old completed his century with a sweep off spinner Lasith Embuldeniya for two to follow up his 109 in the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi -- his debut Test.

That hundred in the first Test had made Abid the first batsman ever to score hundreds on both Test and one-day debuts.

He scored 112 in his first one-day international, against Australia in Dubai earlier this year.

Abid becomes the ninth batsmen and first Pakistani in the history of Test cricket to achieve the feat of consecutive hundreds in their first two Tests.

India’s Mohammad Azharuddin scored three hundreds in his first three Tests after making his debut against England at home in December 1984.

William Ponsford, Doug Walters and Greg Blewett of Australia, Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma of India, Alvin Kallicharran of the West Indies and Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand are the others who hit two consecutive centuries in their first two Tests.

tags
top news
PM Modi holds security talks as protests rage across country over citizenship law
PM Modi holds security talks as protests rage across country over citizenship law
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: HC orders second autopsy of accused’s bodies within 48 hrs
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: HC orders second autopsy of accused’s bodies within 48 hrs
Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad arrested day after Citizenship Act protest
Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad arrested day after Citizenship Act protest
‘Distorted narrative’: Officials on S Jaishankar’s cancelled US meet
‘Distorted narrative’: Officials on S Jaishankar’s cancelled US meet
‘Factually inaccurate’: India rebuts Malaysian PM’s remark on citizenship law
‘Factually inaccurate’: India rebuts Malaysian PM’s remark on citizenship law
Shashi Tharoor’s word of the week: Curfew
Shashi Tharoor’s word of the week: Curfew
1 forced, another tactical - India might make 2 changes for 3rd ODI
1 forced, another tactical - India might make 2 changes for 3rd ODI
Anti-CAA protest: Autos vandalised, highways blocked during RJD-called Bihar bandh
Anti-CAA protest: Autos vandalised, highways blocked during RJD-called Bihar bandh
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news