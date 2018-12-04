Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez announces retirement from Test cricket

Pakistan opener Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from Test cricket after the ongoing Test series against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

The 38-year-old has struggled to get going in the series as he has managed just 66 runs in seven innings since scoring a hundred against Australia in Dubai last month following his recall to five-day cricket.

The Abu Dhabi Test is Hafeez’s 55th since making his debut against Bangladesh in Karachi in 2003. He has so far scored 3644 runs with ten hundreds and 12 half centuries.

“It is a personal decision and I have not taken it under any pressure. I have no regrets taking this decision,” he told reporters after the day’s play in Abu Dhabi.

“Yes, I am disappointed at not having been able to get runs after the century but I have decided to retire from Tests with a clear mind,” he said.

“I am satisfied with whatever I achieved for Pakistan in this format. I just want to focus on the limited overs formats now,” he said.

