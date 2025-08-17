Pakistan selector's bombshell on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan's exclusion from Asia Cup team: 'Have sent them guidelines'

Pakistan chief selector Ajib Javed minced no words as he offered a straight and simple reasoning behind Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's exclusion from the 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Both Babar and Rizwan have been out of reckoning when it comes to T20Is, and they haven't been a part of the team for the last few series. However, fans of Pakistan cricket believed selectors would go back to the duo, considering the importance of the eight-team tournament. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been dropped from Pakistan's T20I squad (AP)

However, this is far from the truth, as Pakistan have opted to stick with the youngsters. Salman Ali Agha will lead the side in the Asia Cup, which begins on September 9 in the UAE.

Speaking to reporters shortly after announcing the squad, Aqib Javed said Babar and Rizwan will only make their way back into the T20I setup if they improve their performances. For the longest time, the duo have received flak for their strike rate in T20Is and the inability to increase the tempo, despite opening the batting in the shortest format.

Javed says Babar and Rizwan have not been written off by the selectors, but there is a strong need for them to work on their weak areas for a comeback.

“It is not impossible that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will never play T20Is. We are not writing them off. At the moment, we have some players such as Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, and Sahibzada Farhan. The players who are performing only those will play. We have some good choices, and it is a good thing for our cricket,” said Javed.

“If both Babar and Rizwan perform like the other players, they will definitely get back into the squad. We have given them guidelines regarding how they can get better,” he added.

Babar and Rizwan's low strike rate

Babar Azam has played 128 T20Is for Pakistan, having a career strike rate of 129.22. On the other hand, Rizwan has a lower strike rate of 125.37, despite playing almost the same number of T20Is as Babar.

"In T20 cricket, two factors are crucial: your ability to score runs and your strike rate, according to the match situation and environment. That is what we always consider. It’s not that we are completely sidelining them," said Aqib Javed.

"Sahibzada made a comeback. Saim initially struggled but later created an impact. We can’t say that we are writing them off. There are opportunities; they are getting contracts in the Big Bash, there is the PSL," he added.

The Men's Asia Cup sees Pakistan placed In Group A alongside India, Oman and the UAE. Pakistan will play their first match on September 12 against Oman. The all-important game against Pakistan will take place on September 14 in Dubai.