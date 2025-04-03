Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan team requested to return home midway from New Zealand tour: ‘They have betrayed us… say let us go home’

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 03, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Slamming Pakistan's top-order, Basit mockingly called the batters "Bradman" and added the they should return without playing the last match against New Zealand.

Pakistan's nightmarish run in international cricket has once again drawn harsh criticism from its former cricketers. After failing to win a single match in the Champions Trophy at home, Pakistan travelled to New Zealand for a white-ball series with fresh faces and Salman Ali Agha as the captain of their T20I side. But unfortunately, there was no change in the results. They were drubbed 1-4 by a second-string New Zealand side, which was without many of their first-XI players who had flown to India to take part in IPL 2025.

Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim (R) gives the ball to Haris Rauf (L) during the 2nd one-day international (ODI) against New Zealand(AFP)
Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim (R) gives the ball to Haris Rauf (L) during the 2nd one-day international (ODI) against New Zealand(AFP)

A better performance was expected in the ODIs but nothing changed. Pakistan lost the first two matches of the series to slump to yet another meek defeat in a bilateral series, following which former cricketer Basit Ali expressed his disappointment. Basit said the team 'betrayed' Pakistan's people. He also questioned the old-fashioned way of playing cricket.

"Pakistan team has betrayed us. I don't know what era of cricket we are playing. Pakistan made a strong comeback after Mitchell's dismissal but poor captaincy. This is not a Pakistan team; that's all I can say," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan were at the receiving end of a relentless onslaught from Mitchell Hay in the first innings and then a scorching pace attack spearheaded by Ben Sears's five-wicket haul. Pakistan was down and out at 65/6, but an inspired counterattacking knock from Faheem Ashraf (73) and Naseem Shah (51) raised a fainthope. Eventually, the constantly lingering scoreboard pressure and the bereft of wickets caused Pakistan to pack their bags on 208, succumbing to an emphatic 84-run defeat, giving away an unassailable 2-0 lead to the Kiwis.

Even though Pakistan enjoyed success with the ball in certain patches of the second ODI, they hardly had a session of dominance with the bat. Out of the top-six batters, including Babar Azam (1), Abdullah Shafique (1), Salman Agha (9), Mohammad Rizwan (5) and Imam-ul-Haq (3), only Tayyab Tahir (13) was able to hit the double-digit mark. At the same time, the rest settled for a single-digit score.

Basit mocks Pakistan's top-order, requests the team to return home before third ODI

Slamming Pakistan's top-order, Basit mockingly called the batters "Bradman" and added the team should return without playing the last match to save the fans from further embarrassment.

"The Bradmans from one to six were in single digits apart from Tayyab Tahir. I feel that instead of playing the third match, Pakistan should say, 'You win, so let us go back to our home; we are homesick.' This is New Zealand's C team. I am surprised Naseem Shah didn't play. Pakistan shouldn't have scored 200-plus; we should have packed at 140," he added.

With the series out of their grasp, Pakistan will now look to end the three-match affair positively, set to be played at Bay Oval on Saturday.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with RCB vs GT Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with RCB vs GT Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Pakistan team requested to return home midway from New Zealand tour: ‘They have betrayed us… say let us go home’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On