Pakistan trigger fresh controversy after India's WCL pull out, refuse to share points: ‘They backed out, not us'

Fresh drama erupted in the World Championship of Legends as the Pakistan Champions refused to share points with the India Champions, who had pulled out of their much-anticipated clash in Birmingham last Sunday, forcing organisers to call off the game. WCL had canceled the game between India and Pakistan

According to reports, several Indian players—including captain Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan—withdrew from the high-voltage match against Pakistan. The game was meant to kickstart India's title defence.

Hours later, the WCL called off the match and issued an apology for "unintentionally causing discomfort" to the Indian players.

The Indian team's refusal came in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, followed by India's Operation Sindoor. With diplomatic ties further strained, several players reportedly chose not to take the field against Pakistan.

According to a report in the ANI, WCL explained to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) why the match between India and Pakistan was not held. It further reported that the Pakistan camp was unhappy after being told that they would share the two points with India. Pakistan Champions argued that they should be awarded the full points, as it was India who backed out of the match.

Speaking about the clash, WCL sources told ANI, "WCL have conveyed to England and Wales Cricket Board that they, as organisers, were not able to conduct this match. The India Champions team are not at fault. Pakistan Champions team are not willing to share points because they are saying that it is India who backed out, not them."

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan had spoke much on the same lines, saying his side deserve the two points after India refused to play against them.

"If we reach the final, then the decisions regarding that will be made then. And as for this match, the two points will be awarded to us, and we deserve those points as per the rules," he said.

Pakistan, who finished as runner-up last season, earlier beat England by five runs in the opener of the second season of the WCL. They will next face South Africa on Friday, while India will begin their campaign against the same side on Tuesday.