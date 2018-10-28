Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 28, 2018
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20 in Dubai Live, Live score and updates

Catch all the updates as Pakistan take on Australia in the third and final T20 of the series.

cricket Updated: Oct 28, 2018 21:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan cricketers celebrate after victory in the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at The International Cricket Stadium in Dubai .(AFP)

Pakistan have already wrapped up the three match T20 series winning the first two matches quite comfortably in the end. The Men in Green will be hoping to make it a clean sweep against Australia who for their part will be looking to put some pride in the score line.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 21:08 IST

