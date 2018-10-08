Pakistan vs Australia live cricket updates, 1st Test, Day 2 in Dubai: Pak in control

Opener Mohammad Hafeez celebrated his recall with an impressive century as Pakistan dominated the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan were 255-3 at the close of play, with Haris Sohail unbeaten on 15 and nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas one not out as Australian bowlers toiled away with little success on a flat Dubai Stadium pitch.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 11:29 IST