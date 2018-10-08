Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 08, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Pakistan vs Australia live cricket updates, 1st Test, Day 2 in Dubai: Pak in control

Catch all the action from the second day’s play between Pakistan and Australia from the Dubai International Stadium with our live updates.

cricket Updated: Oct 08, 2018 11:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
pakistan vs australia,pakistan vs australia live updates,pakistan vs australia live scores
Mohammad Hafeez and Imam-ul-Haq put on a solid partnership at the top of the innings for Pakistan.(AFP)

Opener Mohammad Hafeez celebrated his recall with an impressive century as Pakistan dominated the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan were 255-3 at the close of play, with Haris Sohail unbeaten on 15 and nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas one not out as Australian bowlers toiled away with little success on a flat Dubai Stadium pitch.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 11:29 IST

tags

more from cricket