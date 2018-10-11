Today in New Delhi, India
Pakistan vs Australia, live cricket updates, 1st Test Day 5: Pak on top

Catch all the action from the fifth day’s play between Pakistan and Australia in the first Test from Dubai with our LIVE updates.

Pakistan vs Australia: Pakistan take on Australia on the fifth day of the first Test in Dubai.(AFP)

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas took three wickets in seven balls to bring Pakistan closer to victory in the first Test against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday. The right-arm medium pacer dismissed Aaron Finch (49) and the Marsh brothers -- Shaun and Mitchell - for ducks as Australia slumped from 87 without loss to finish the fourth day at 136-3. At stumps opener Usman Khawaja was batting on a fighting 50 and Travis Head on 34 as the pair had added an invaluable 49 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand to prolong Australia’s resistance on a weary and spinning Dubai stadium pitch.

