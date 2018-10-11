Pakistan vs Australia, live cricket updates, 1st Test Day 5: Pak on top

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas took three wickets in seven balls to bring Pakistan closer to victory in the first Test against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday. The right-arm medium pacer dismissed Aaron Finch (49) and the Marsh brothers -- Shaun and Mitchell - for ducks as Australia slumped from 87 without loss to finish the fourth day at 136-3. At stumps opener Usman Khawaja was batting on a fighting 50 and Travis Head on 34 as the pair had added an invaluable 49 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand to prolong Australia’s resistance on a weary and spinning Dubai stadium pitch.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 12:11 IST