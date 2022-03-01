Pakistan vs Australia: A look at three iconic moments across formats in last 5 years ahead of historic tour

It has been 24 years since Australia played any series in Pakistan but the two teams have faced each other in some iconic battles in the years since. In 2021, the two sides emerged as the teams to beat in the T20 World Cup in the UAE, with Australia eventually emerging as the champions. Pakistan, meanwhile, went into the epic semi-final played between the two sides as the only team to remain unbeaten in the Super 12 stage.

Here are three iconic moments in matches between the two teams over the last three years across formats.

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in Zimbabwe, July 2, 2018:

Australia rolled out as winners by nine wickets thanks to a four-wicket haul from Billy Stanlake and a whirlwind 63 not out off 33 balls from captain Aaron Finch in the second match of the tri-series in Zimbabwe. Batting first, Pakistan were bundled out for just 116 runs with Stanlake recording figures of 4/8 in his four overs. Australia completed the chase in just 10.5 overs.

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, March 24, 2019:

While Finch had an important role to play in the 2018 T20I in Zimbabwe, the Australia limited overs skippers was the protagonist of their 8-wicket win in Sharjah in March 2019. Mohammad Rizwan's 115 took Pakistan to 284/7 batting first. Finch powered the Australian chase, smashing an unbeaten 153 off 143 balls which included a 209-run opening stand with Usman Khawaja. Australia ended up chasing down the total with eight wickets in hand.

Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test, October 2018:

Pakistan seemed set for an easy win when they took a 280-run lead in the first innings in Dubai. Finch and Khawaja shared a 142-run opening stand but they went on to be dismissed for 202 runs in reply to Pakistan's 482. Pakistan then set Australia an improbable 462 for a target, declaring in the second session of Day 4. But then, came the great escape, with Australia playing their longest fourth innings in Asia to eck out a draw. Khawaja scored 141 off 302 balls while captain Tim Paine held on to score an unbeate 61 off 194 wickets and Australia got the draw with just two wickets.

