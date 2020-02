Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 at Rawalpindi: Live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 12:32 IST

Day 1 Highlights: Shaheen Shah Afridi picked four wickets while Mohammad Abbas and Haris Sohail scalped two each as Bangladesh were dismissed for 233 in their first innings. This after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first in Rawalpindi Test. Mohammad Mithun top-scored for the visitors with 63 while Najmul Hossain Shanto hit 44. Few others also got starts but none of the batsmen were able to convert it into big scores.

Pakistan Playing XI: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Yasir Shah

Bangladesh Playing XI : Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed, Rubel Hossain