Search Search
Friday, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Pakistan vs OMAN live streaming Asia Cup 2025: When, where and how to watch PAK vs OMN match live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 12, 2025 03:18 pm IST

Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 live streaming: PAK vs OMN will be available live on the Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv app.

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, will open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Friday, September 12, against Jatinder Singh's Oman. Pakistan enters the eight-team tournament on the back of hot form, having recently won the Tri-Nation Series against the UAE and Afghanistan. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are not part of the squad, and it would be interesting to see how a relatively young side performs against some of the best teams in Asia.

Pakistan will take on Oman in the Asia Cup on Friday. (AFP)
Pakistan will take on Oman in the Asia Cup on Friday. (AFP)

Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside India, Oman and the United Arab Emirates. After the contest against Oman, Pakistan will take on arch-rival India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

Ahead of the contest against Oman, Pakistan white-ball coach Mike Hesson made it clear that he wants to be clear in his messaging, and this was the main reason behind his publicly speaking about Babar and Rizwan's shortcomings in T20Is.

Squads:

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammed Nadeem, Hammad Mirza, Aamir Kaleem, Sufyan Mehmood, Ashish Odedra, Shakeel Ahmad, Aryan Bisht, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Ali Shah, Muhammed Imran, Sufyan Yousaf, Nadeem Khan, Zikriya Islam, Faisal Shah.

Here are all the details you need to catch the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match live:

When will the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and Oman take place?

The Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and Oman will take place on Friday, September 12, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and Oman be played?

The Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and Oman will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and Oman?

The Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and Oman will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and Oman live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and Oman. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Score
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Score
News / Cricket News / Pakistan vs OMAN live streaming Asia Cup 2025: When, where and how to watch PAK vs OMN match live on TV and online
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On