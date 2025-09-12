Pakistan vs OMAN live streaming Asia Cup 2025: When, where and how to watch PAK vs OMN match live on TV and online

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, will open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Friday, September 12, against Jatinder Singh's Oman. Pakistan enters the eight-team tournament on the back of hot form, having recently won the Tri-Nation Series against the UAE and Afghanistan. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are not part of the squad, and it would be interesting to see how a relatively young side performs against some of the best teams in Asia. Pakistan will take on Oman in the Asia Cup on Friday. (AFP)

Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside India, Oman and the United Arab Emirates. After the contest against Oman, Pakistan will take on arch-rival India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

Ahead of the contest against Oman, Pakistan white-ball coach Mike Hesson made it clear that he wants to be clear in his messaging, and this was the main reason behind his publicly speaking about Babar and Rizwan's shortcomings in T20Is.

Squads:

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammed Nadeem, Hammad Mirza, Aamir Kaleem, Sufyan Mehmood, Ashish Odedra, Shakeel Ahmad, Aryan Bisht, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Ali Shah, Muhammed Imran, Sufyan Yousaf, Nadeem Khan, Zikriya Islam, Faisal Shah.

Here are all the details you need to catch the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match live:

When will the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and Oman take place?

The Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and Oman will take place on Friday, September 12, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and Oman be played?

The Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and Oman will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and Oman?

The Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and Oman will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and Oman live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and Oman. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.