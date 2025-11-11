Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch PAK vs SL live on TV and online

Shaheen Shah Afridi's era of ODI captaincy got off to a good start after Pakistan defeated South Africa in the three-match series, and now the hosts would look to continue the momentum in the next assignment against Sri Lanka, beginning Tuesday, November 11. Speaking of the head-to-head record between the two teams, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have squared off 157 times, with Pakistan coming out on top 93 times, while Sri Lanka has registered victory on 59 occasions. Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI on Tuesday. (AP)

In Pakistan, the two teams have faced each other 30 times, with the hosts holding an 18-12 advantage. The last bilateral ODI series between both teams in Pakistan was played in 2019, with the hosts coming out on top 2-0.

Babar Azam, who had a torrid time against South Africa, would look to roar back into form. He has an impressive record against Sri Lanka, scoring 535 runs against them in 12 ODIs at an average of 53.50, including three centuries and one half-century.

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(wicketkeeper), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi(captain), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(captain), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamil Mishara, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details about the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka:

When will the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka take place?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place on Tuesday, November 11, at 3 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka take place?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India.