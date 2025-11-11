Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch PAK vs SL live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 11, 2025 12:06 pm IST

PAK vs SL, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the first ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's era of ODI captaincy got off to a good start after Pakistan defeated South Africa in the three-match series, and now the hosts would look to continue the momentum in the next assignment against Sri Lanka, beginning Tuesday, November 11. Speaking of the head-to-head record between the two teams, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have squared off 157 times, with Pakistan coming out on top 93 times, while Sri Lanka has registered victory on 59 occasions.

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI on Tuesday. (AP)
Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI on Tuesday. (AP)

In Pakistan, the two teams have faced each other 30 times, with the hosts holding an 18-12 advantage. The last bilateral ODI series between both teams in Pakistan was played in 2019, with the hosts coming out on top 2-0.

Babar Azam, who had a torrid time against South Africa, would look to roar back into form. He has an impressive record against Sri Lanka, scoring 535 runs against them in 12 ODIs at an average of 53.50, including three centuries and one half-century.

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(wicketkeeper), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi(captain), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(captain), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamil Mishara, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details about the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka:

When will the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka take place?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place on Tuesday, November 11, at 3 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka take place?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
News / Cricket News / Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch PAK vs SL live on TV and online
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On