Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4, Rawalpindi: Live score and updates

Catch all the live score and updates from day 4 of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from Rawalpindi.

cricket Updated: Dec 14, 2019 09:50 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4(AP)
         

 

Day 4: Day 3 fell prey to rain once again and the umpires were forced to call off play on the third day of the first Test match against Sri Lanka. Only 5.2 overs were possible on the day with Sri Lanka progressing to 282-6 from an overnight total of 263-6. Dhananjaya de Silva is batting on 87 runs, just 13 short of his fourth Test hundred. Only 91 overs have been possible in three days of the Test match.

