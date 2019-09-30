Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Score: Follow live score and updates

cricket

Live Updates: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the second day-night match against Sri Lanka in Karachi on Monday. The city has not hosted a one-day international since 2009 when Sri Lanka played two back-to-back matches at the National Stadium. Teams have been reluctant to visit the cricket-mad country since a deadly militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore that year. The first match was rained off without play, while the third and final match will be staged in Karachi on Wednesday. The two teams will also play three Twenty20 internationals in Lahore next month.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Kumara

