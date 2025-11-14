Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch PAK vs SL live on TV and online

Shaheen Shah Afridi's Pakistan will look to seal the three-match series when the hosts take the field against Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Rawalpindi on Friday. The game was earlier scheduled to take place on November 13, but it was pushed back by a day due to a last-minute change in the schedule for the series, owing to the terror attack in Pakistan's Islamabad, which killed 12 people, earlier this week. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face each other in the 2nd ODI on Friday. (AFP)

The fate of the series was in limbo after several Sri Lankan players reportedly requested to return home, fearing for their security. However, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) refused to listen and threatened sanctions if they did not follow the board's guidelines.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi also intervened, personally speaking to the Sri Lanka players and assuring them of their well-being. Naqvi was seen speaking to the Sri Lanka players and coaches on the eve of the game, and he visited the stadium to witness the training session.

Speaking of the first ODI between the two teams, Pakistan came out on top after registering a narrow six-run win at the same venue. The opening ODI saw Haris Rauf scalp four wickets. Earlier, Salman Ali Agha hit a century, enabling Pakistan to post 299 runs on the board.

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(wicketkeeper), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi(captain), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(captain), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamil Mishara, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details about the second ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka:

When will the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka take place?

The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place on Friday, November 14, at 3 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka take place?

The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India.