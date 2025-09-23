Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Updates, Asia Cup: PAK and SL fight to keep final hopes alive

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025, PAK vs SL: The competition in the Asia Cup is heating up, as Pakistan and Sri Lanka are desperate to register their first wins in the Super Four stage at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both teams started the stage with crushing defeats, and now they will face each other to keep their final hopes alive. India and Bangladesh are tied on two points apiece, but Suryakumar Yadav’s side sits on top of the table thanks to a stronger net run rate. Sri Lanka follows in third place, while Pakistan find themselves at the bottom of the standings....Read More

Sri Lanka sailed through the group stage without a defeat, but their winning run came to an end in the Super 4, where Bangladesh turned the tables and avenged their earlier loss. They continue to remain among the frontrunners for the title, and the same holds true as they gear up to face Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s middle order still looks vulnerable, though Dasun Shanaka’s counterpunch at No. 5 against Bangladesh was a big positive. Pathum Nissanka, who had been their star with consecutive fifties in the group stage, has struggled to carry that form forward.

In the bowling department, pacer Nuwan Thushara has impressed, currently standing as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with six scalps.

Spin wizard Wanindu Hasaranga, along with Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka, and Shanaka, have also contributed effectively across matches.

On the other hand, Pakistan bowlers have failed to make much of an impact in the tournament with Shaheen Shah Afridi proving underwhelming with the new ball. Their spinners, too, failed to capitalise on the spin-friendly conditions in the UAE. The bowling unit, too, has struggled. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who found success against lower-ranked teams like Oman and the UAE, failed to find the right lengths against a dominant Indian batting line-up and was taken to the cleaners.

The batting department has been equally underwhelming, with the middle-order struggling to keep the scoreboard moving in the second half of their innings. Against India, top order batters Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub offered a glimmer of hope, stitching together 90/1 to hand a promising start. However, the middle-order faltered miserably and they posted 171/5, which was definitely below par against a power-packed Indian batting line-up.

Pakistan Probable Playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka Probable Playing 11:Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara