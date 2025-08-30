Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates, Tri-Series Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs UAE live on TV and online

The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan will look to continue their winning momentum in the ongoing Tri-Nation series when they take the field against the United Arab Emirates at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The ongoing competition between Pakistan, UAE and Afghanistan will give them ample opportunity to fine-tune their skills ahead of the marquee eight-team Asia Cup, beginning September 9. Pakistan will take on UAE on Saturday. (AFP)

Pakistan and Afghanistan played the first match of the Tri-Series on Friday. Salman Ali Agha played a captain's knock, and Pakistan registered a comfortable victory. The right-handed Agha smashed 53 runs off 36 balls, helping Pakistan post 182/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

Haris Rauf returned with four wickets as Pakistan bundled out the UAE for 143, winning the match by 39 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi also returned with two scalps.

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Haider Ali, Rahul Chopra, Ethan D’Souza, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Harshit Kaushik, Asif Khan, Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Zohaib.

Here are all the streaming details for the Pakistan vs UAE match:

When will the Pakistan vs UAE match take place?

The Pakistan vs UAE match will begin on Saturday, August 30, at 8:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 8 PM.

Where will the Pakistan vs UAE match take place?

The Pakistan vs UAE match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Which channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs UAE match?

The Pakistan vs UAE match will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the Pakistan vs UAE match?

The Pakistan vs UAE match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.