Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch PAK vs ZIM live on TV and online

The ODI leg is over for Pakistan, and the side will now shift focus to the T20I format. The hosts will aim to find the perfect combination ahead of the World Cup, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka next year. The Salman Ali Agha-led side will square off against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in a T20I Tri-Series beginning Tuesday, November 18. The opening contest will see Pakistan squaring off against Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe. Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the Tri-Series on Tuesday. (AP)

Pakistan enter the T20I Tri Series on the back of a 2-1 series win over South Africa. Earlier this year, Salman's side also made it to the final of the Men's Asia Cup, only to fall short against India in the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium. In the Tri-Series, each side will play four league matches, with the top two teams qualifying for the final scheduled on Saturday, November 29.

Babar Azam, who made a return to the T20I format in the South Africa series, failed to set the stage on fire, and he would hope to find his mojo back ahead of the all-important World Cup.

“The tri-series comes at an ideal time for us. It allows the group to play consistent cricket against two competitive sides and further refine our T20I plans ahead of the all-important ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year,” the official website of PCB quoted Salman Ali Agha as saying.

“We have produced encouraging performances in recent months, winning the tri-series in Sharjah, qualifying for the final of the Asia Cup and winning white-ball series against South Africa and Sri Lanka," he added.

Squads:

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Brendan Taylor

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20 Tri-Series:

When will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match take place?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match will take place on Tuesday, November 18 at 6:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 6 PM.

Where will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match take place?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Which channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match will be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel.