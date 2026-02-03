Pakistan will ‘100 percent backtrack’ and T20 World Cup match against India ‘will happen’: Ravi Ashwin’s bold call

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin does not make much of Pakistan's threat of not playing against the arch-rival in the T20 World Cup. He believes that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will “100 per cent backtrack” in the coming days and the marquee encounter on February 15 in Colombo will go ahead according to the original schedule. On Sunday, the Government of Pakistan granted the team permission to travel to Sri Lanka to participate in the 20-team tournament; however, it was also announced that the team would not take the field against India. Ashwin feels Pakistan will ‘100 per cent’ play the T20 World Cup match against India (AP)

Shortly after this announcement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a statement, warning the PCB of severe consequences and urging them to consider the “long-term” implications of not going ahead with the match against India.

The PCB has yet to officially write anything to the ICC on the matter, and hence, the standoff is likely to continue in the near future. However, Ashwin believes the game will take place; otherwise, Pakistan should be ready to face the wrath of broadcasters and other ICC board members.

Also Read: Pakistan’s boycott of India T20 World Cup match LIVE Updates: PCB committing 'self-harm', strong sanctions likely “100 per cent the match will happen. I think Pakistan will backtrack over the next four to five days. I want to see the encounter as well,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“They can face financial losses. The broadcasters will lose a lot of money, so there has to be a compromise. All the members will face losses, and they will say in the ICC meeting that, because of Pakistan, we are facing these losses. In the PSL, the players might not be given the NOCs,” he added.

‘Let better sense prevail’ The former India spinner, who retired from international cricket in December 2024, also reckons that refusing to play against a single opponent is just “not acceptable”. He wished that the PCB would show better sense and make a U-turn.

“Pakistan and India will be playing at a neutral venue, so the issue of the venue is not there. To say I will not play against a particular opponent is not acceptable. I hope better sense prevails and these matches take place,” said Ashwin.

Both India and Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA. Both teams will begin their campaign on the opening day of the tournament (February 7).

India and Pakistan will also be in action on Wednesday, February 4, in warm-up matches against South Africa and Ireland, respectively. Ashwin said Pakistan should not be “taken lightly” in the World Cup, given their recent form and their 3-0 series win over Australia.

“I would not be surprised if they go the distance. Pakistan's biggest enemy is itself. It's all about their mindset. If you tell them you can't lose against India, then that would be a big problem," said Ashwin.