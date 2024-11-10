PERTH, Australia — Pakistan won the toss and elected to field in the third and deciding one-day international against Australia at Perth Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan wins toss and bowls in deciding 3rd ODI against Australia

Australia won the first game on Monday at Melbourne by two wickets, before Pakistan routed Australia by nine wickets in the second game at Adelaide on Friday to level the three-game series.

Captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Hazlewood have all been rested for Australia ahead of five-test series against India, starting Nov. 22 in Perth.

Batter Cooper Connolly plays just his second ODI and has been joined by Marcus Stoinis and bowlers Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson and Lance Morris for the hosts.

Fresh from being named in Australia's first test squad as a reserve batter, Josh Inglis is interim captain for Sunday's match. He will also lead the side in next week’s three T20s against Pakistan as Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are both on paternity leave.

Pakistan retained the same playing XI for the third consecutive match as it continued to field a four-pronged pace attack, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, on a fast Perth wicket.

Lineups:

Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis , Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Lance Morris.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan , Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

cricket: /hub/cricket

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.