Pakistani journalist asks Rohit Sharma to advise Sarfaraz & Co, his answer leaves everyone in splits - Watch

The ICC World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester turned out to be a one sided encounter with the ‘Men in Blue’ stamping their class on their opponents. India further bolstered their chances of qualifying for the knock-out stage with their third win in four matches and it was a complete team performance.

Leading the way was India’s vice captain and opener Rohit Sharma, who slammed a majestic 140 at the top of the order to lay foundation of a big score for the team. Rohit was in a class of his own as he hit the pedestrian Pakistani attack to all parts of the ground.

Adjudged Man of the Match for his second century of the tournament, Rohit was at the top of his game even while answering questions during the post match press conference.

When asked what advise he would give to the Pakistani batsmen by a journalist from across the border, Rohit had everyone in splits with his humorous response.

“Agar main Pakistan ka coach bana to main bataunga, abhi kya bataunga!(If I become the coach of Pakistan then surely I will tell you. What can I say now!),” replied Rohit prompting the whole room to burst into laughter.

Rohit has two centuries and one half-century to his name in the tournament so far from three innings and is currently the second highest run getter in the tournament behind Australian captain Aaron Finch.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 14:03 IST