Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy hero hints at IPL 2026 aspirations: 'If he plays for RCB, they will win the title'

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has expressed his eagerness to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the 2026 edition of the tournament. The left-arm seamer, who retired from international cricket, is likely to obtain a UK passport through his wife Narjis, a UK citizen, which would allow him to play in the IPL as a foreign player. Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy winning team(Getty/Files)

Speaking on the show Haarna Mana Hai, Amir confirmed his aspirations. “Next year tak meri opportunity ban rahi agar hua to kyu nahi (By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL and if given the chance then why not). I will play in the IPL,” Amir stated.

The 31-year-old, who was instrumental in Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy triumph, acknowledged the restrictions placed on Pakistan players in the IPL but pointed out the involvement of former Pakistan cricketers in the league.

Without naming individuals, he remarked, “Pakistani cricketers were banned in the IPL, but our former cricketers were doing commentary and were also coach of the franchise.”

Amir was referring to legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram, who served as Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) bowling coach, and former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, who was a commentator in the tournament. However, they are no longer the part of the tournament.

During the discussion, the host also asked Amir about the potential backlash he might face in Pakistan for playing in the IPL. While Amir did not directly respond to the criticism angle, he maintained that his focus was on playing cricket.

Amir on Kohli

Apart from his IPL ambitions, Amir also heaped praise on Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli, reminiscing about a special moment between them. “Virat gifted me his bat and I was overwhelmed by his action,” Amir said. “I have always been a great admirer of his batting and he is of my bowling. I played some good knocks with his bat.”

Amir has also revealed that if given the chance, he would love to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL.

Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad, who was also a guest on the show, backed Amir’s potential impact on the franchise.

“RCB need a bowler like Amir to fix their bowling woes. They have good batting unit but their problem has always been a problem. If Amir plays for RCB, they will win the title,” he said.