Pakistan’s fall from fearless to fear-first: Current 2026 squad a mere shadow of the 2009 T20 World Cup champions
The 2009 World Cup-winning captain Younis Khan executed a clear game plan, while Salman Ali Agha in 2026 struggles with decision-making.
Two snapshots of the same cricket country, separated by 17 years, don’t just show change. They show regression. In 2009, Pakistan turned T20 into a weapon: brutal tempo control, a bowling attack that hunted wickets, and a batting plan built around impact rather than reputation. In 2026, the same jersey looks like it is carrying a team that is role-confused, ceiling-limited, and mentally brittle - a side that keeps hoping the game will slow down instead of forcing it to. This is not a transition. It’s a slope.
2009 vs 2026: The defining difference is intent
Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2009 XI had a clear identity: strike early, take wickets, finish fast. The final itself is the cleanest proof. They chased 139 in 18.4 overs, with Shahid Afridi used as a high-leverage number three, while Kamran Akmal gave the chase momentum and Shoaib Malik closed it.
Fast forward to the T20 World Cup 2026, and the contrast is ugly: against India, Pakistan’s batting folded for 114 in 18 overs, an inning that reads like a collapse script without any adhesive quality or strategy.
The drop in the density of match-winners
Here is the blunt truth: 2009 had multiple players who could decide the match in 10 balls. 2026 has players who contribute, but far fewer who seize.
2009 had wicket-takers, not containment bowlers
Look at the core wicket-taking engine from that era -
- Umar Gul: 85 wickets, economy 7.19, strike rate 14.10
- Saeed Ajmal: 85 wickets, economy 6.36, strike rate 16.80
- Mohammad Amir: 71 wickets, economy 7.08, strike rate 18.60
This is not just good bowling. It is a constant wicket threat, the kind that makes the opposition panic.
2026 has skills, but less fear factor
Now look at Pakistan’s current specialist bowlers from the XI -
- Shaheen Afridi: 131 wickets, economy 7.80, strike rate 16.60
- Shadab Khan: 120 wickets, economy 7.35, strike rate 19.70
- Mohammad Nawaz: 97 wickets, economy 7.17, strike rate 17.50
- Abrar Ahmed: 49 wickets, economy 6.70, strike rate 16
On paper, there is quality. In practice, 2026 Pakistan still leaks momentum overs and struggles to create pressure that breaks the innings. Against India, here are their bowling figures: Shaheen Afridi 31 runs off 2 overs, Abrar Ahmed 38 runs off 3 overs, Shadab Khan 17 runs off 1 over, and Mohammad Nawaz 28 runs off 4, helping India reach a total of 175/7 on a track where 140 could have been competitive.
This is the difference between having bowlers and a bowling plan that bites.
Batting: 2009 embraced chaos, 2026 gets trapped inside it
2009: Roles were sharp, even if the method looked wild
The 2009 final chase shows how Pakistan were ahead of the age: they didn’t wait for a perfect platform. They created one.
- Openers did enough, then a disruptor in Shahid Afridi entered early and changed the equation.
- Even the fact that Younis Khan didn’t bat in the final wasn’t a missing piece - it shows how deep Pakistan’s impact plan was.
2026: too many similar batters, too little inevitability
This is where the decline really lives: 2026 Pakistan is built like a team that wants stability first in a format that punishes it.
Take the captain, Salman Ali Agha, for example. His T20I numbers are not those of a modern number three: 873 runs, average 23.59, strike rate 122.45.
And in the biggest game, he was out inside two overs, which basically states that your plan is already backfiring.
Even the experienced core doesn’t scream dominance. Babar Azam remains elite in many ways, but impact T20 games is not one of them. His style of batting is not suitable to modern T20 design.
Position by position: what Pakistan traded away
Using the 2009 final XI with the 2026 India match playing XI as reference points:
1. Opener 1
2009: Kamran Akmal brought chaos at the top. Even though he was not consistent, he had the reputation of taking the game away the day he got going.
2026: Sahibzada Farhan looks a consistent run-scorer. But his strike rate of 131 is not up to the standards when compared to elite modern day openers.
2. Opener 2
2009: Shahzaid Hasan was a weak link statistically but the team carried it because the rest of the XI had enough impact to cover.
2026: Saim Ayub is more dynamic and even delivers with the ball. But a part-time option being your biggest in-game positives tells you something: the specialists aren’t finishing the job.
3. Number three
2009: Shahid Afridi was a leverage batter, he changed the momentum in the final.
2026: Salman Ali Agha at number three provides limited acceleration or dependance factor at the top creating an instant pressure loop.
4. Number four
2009: Shoaib Malik was an elite T20 talent. He could rotate the strike, be a glue, finish and even chip in with the ball.
2026: Babar Azam is projected as the mainstay of the batting line-up. But his batting style is outdated as per modern T20 standards, and his presence actually puts the team on the back foot when under pressure.
5. Number five
2009: Younis Khan was an elite batting talent. He knew how to adjust as per the game demands and dig the team out of pressure.
2026: Usman Khan is a volatile, non-dependable presence in the batting line-up.
6. All-rounders/finishers
2009: The presence of Misbah-ul-Haq plus Malik+Razzaq meant Pakistan could afford to wobble and still finish strong.
2026: Nawaz+Shadab+Faheem is busy, but too often feels like options rather than finishers you fear.
7. Strike bowling
2009: Gul+Ajmal+ Amir was an actual nightmare trio for batters.
2026: Shaheen has the name, Abrar has the skill, Tariq has the reputation, but Pakistan still couldn’t stop 175 - and then imploded while chasing. That is what decline looks like: even the good pieces don’t create a dominant whole.
Captains: Experienced control vs nervous improvisation
In 2009, Pakistan were led by Younis Khan - an experienced, tactically sound cricketer whose default mode was control. Even when the format was still evolving, that team looked like it knew what it wanted: squeeze, strike, surge, finish.
In 2026, the captain is Salman Ali Agha. The optics and the outcomes scream uncertainty in his reign. His own T20I batting profile is moderate to no impact for a number three batter, and when your captain can’t reliably set tempo with the bat, the team ends up playing T20 as a series of reactions rather than decisions.
That is the leadership gap: 2009 felt like a side executing a script. 2026 feels like a side hoping the match writes itself.
