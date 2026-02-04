Pakistan’s India boycott 'violates' ICC agreement, 'no force majeure' cover as decisive 48-hour countdown begins: Report

Amid continued silence from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), with just three days left before the start of the 2026 T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s participation in the Group A clash against India next week in Colombo remains uncertain. However, a report on TimesofIndia.com claimed that the next 48 hours are crucial for the PCB, with a major announcement expected on the matter. PCB has yet to make an official statement on the India T20 World Cup match (AP)

Ending days of speculation, the Government of Pakistan last Sunday addressed the issue through a social media post, confirming the country’s participation in the tournament. While players have been cleared to travel to Sri Lanka, the post categorically stated that Pakistan will not take the field against India.

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE updates The report highlighted that a selective boycott of the India match could place the PCB in violation of the participation agreement it co-signed with the ICC.

“PCB is violating a contract that it is itself a co-signee of. The agreement states that India and Pakistan will participate in ICC events and play against each other at neutral venues. There is no force majeure clause in that agreement,” a source tracking the developments told the website.

As per the ICC’s Terms of Participation, a Full Member nation is required to mitigate all concerns, including those raised by its government, to ensure participation in the tournament. This clause is expected to be central when ICC and PCB representatives face off in a potential legal showdown, with the Pakistan board likely to be asked to prove that it made genuine efforts to comply.

The report further noted that the PCB may be asked to clarify whether the Pakistan government has prohibited sporting engagements with India across disciplines or has selectively barred just one cricket match.

“As only one match has been singled out, there needs to be clarity on whether the government has said no to any sporting activity with India,” the source added.

Earlier, a PTI report indicated that the PCB is bracing for serious consequences unless it defies the government directive and agrees to play the India fixture.

“If Pakistan doesn’t relent and play against India, they could face financial penalties, possible lawsuits from broadcasters, and any attempt to approach the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) is likely to fail,” a PCB source told PTI.

The ICC’s DRC is an internal body and does not hear appeals against decisions taken by the ICC Board itself.

Meanwhile, another source told the news agency that the PCB would have faced trouble even without the government directive if it chose to forfeit the match. While Pakistan have argued that the ICC favoured India after the Indian government barred its team from travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy last year, the source pointed out that there was no restriction on playing Pakistan at neutral venues, even after the Pahalgam terror attack.

“The PCB could face problems regardless of the government’s directive. Pakistan are already playing all their matches at a neutral venue — Sri Lanka — as per their own request. Secondly, while the Indian government has not permitted its team to tour Pakistan, it has never stopped India from playing Pakistan at neutral venues in ICC events or the Asia Cup, even after the May conflict,” the source, who closely tracks PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, said.