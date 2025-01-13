Menu Explore
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz involved in physical altercation in BPL match; barges shoulders with Bangladesh pacer - Watch

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 13, 2025 03:21 PM IST

Mohammad Nawaz and Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib were involved in an ugly physical altercation during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match. 

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib were involved in an ugly physical altercation during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Sylhet Strikers and Khulna Tigers. After Sylhet Strikers' pacer Tanzim dismissed Khulna Tigers' Nawaz in the 17th over of the innings, the duo were involved in a war of words.

Mohammad Nawaz and Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib were involved in an ugly physical altercation during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match. (Screengrabs - Fancode X )
Mohammad Nawaz and Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib were involved in an ugly physical altercation during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match. (Screengrabs - Fancode X )

Nawaz was dismissed after he failed to read the slower ball bowled by Tanzim. As a result, he only managed to chip the ball in the air towards third man. Zakir Hasan had no problem in completing the simple catch.

After dismissing Nawaz, Tanzim was seen giving a send-off to the left-handed batter. The two then barged shoulders with each other as tempers flared in the middle.

Nawaz was seen charging back towards the Bangladesh pacer, and it was then that the umpires and other players stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Sylhet Strikers beat Khulna Tigers

Speaking of the contest between Sylhet Strikers and Khulna Tigers, the former won by 8 runs.

Batting first, Sylhet Strikers posted 182/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Rony Talukdar and Zakir Hasan played valuable knocks of 56 and 75, respectively. For Khulna Tigers, Abu Hider and Ziaur Rahman scalped two wickets each.

Chasing 183, the Khulna Tigers were in with a chance of winning the game right until the death overs. William Bosisto (43), Mohammad Nawaz (33), and Mahidul Islam Ankon (28) kept Khulna in the game, but in the end, Sylhet managed to keep their cool and come on the right side of the result.

For Sylhet, Tanim Hasan Sakib, Reece Topley and Ruyel Miah took two wickets each.

In the points table, Khulna Tigers are fourth with 4 points from 4 matches. On the other hand, Sylhet Strikers are fifth with 4 points from 5 matches.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
