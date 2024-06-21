PAK's Shan Masood survives despite being hit-wicket and run out in same ball, umpire's decision credited to unique rule

Over the years, cricket is known to have its own share of bizarre moments. It was perfectly reflected on Friday as a certain incident involving Shan Masood went viral on social media. The Pakistan Test captain survived a hit wicket and a run out in Yorkshire's Vitality Blast match vs Lancashire. The incident occurred due to law in the MCC rulebook. Shan Masood survived a hit-wicket and run out.

In the 15th over of the innings, Masood hit his wicket in an attempt to scoop the ball. But the bowler bowled a no ball and he was deemed not out. He got out of his crease as Joe Root called for a single, but gave up after some steps. He was run and the opposition thought that it was a dismissal.

But in surprising circumstances, the umpire judged Masood as not out. Here is the full video of the incident:

Masood was not on two counts. The hit wicket was ruled out as it was a no ball. Then the run out was also denied as the umpire felt that Masood was not trying to take a run and had thought that he was dismissed due to hit wicket.

According to Law 31.7 in the MCC rulebook, an umpire can intervene if he or she is satisfied that a batter, not having been given out, has left the wicket under a misunderstanding of being out. The umpire can call and signal dead ball to prevent any further action and recall the batter.

After the match, Masood said, "I mean, from my end, I tried to play shot and the ball hit my grill. And for me, it was like I stood my ground like wanting, wanting treatment. And I was confused. Rooty (Joe Root) was running, and then eventually I ran. So for me, it was more about being hit. Is it a dead ball? Do we get the physio on? And I just yeah, that was my recollection of it."

"Rooty did tell me a no ball has been called. And that's about all I remember. But then we waited for the umpires to take the decision and big on Ben and Keaton, everyone moved on and the match went on," he further added.