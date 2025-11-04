Pakistan's ‘strategic move’ backfires with Shaheen Afridi’s rudderless outing in first match as ODI captain

On paper, this should have been Shaheen Afridi’s night. New role, home crowd, first men’s international in Faisalabad in 17 years, and South Africa turning up severely under strength. Instead, his first outing as Pakistan’s ODI captain began with a strangely muted performance with the new ball and a supporting role in a bowling effort driven by others. Shaheen Afridi replaced Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan ODI captain.(AFP)

South Africa were bowled out for 263 in 49.1 overs, setting Pakistan a target of 264 to win. It is a perfectly manageable target on a batting-friendly surface, but it owed relatively little to the impact of the man in charge.

From “strategic move” to a flat new beginning

Afridi came into this game carrying the baggage of a captaincy story that never really got going the first time. After Babar Azam stepped down from all formats following Pakistan’s poor 2023 World Cup, Shaheen was handed the T20I job. He led Pakistan in just one series - a 4-1 defeat against New Zealand in January 2024, before the plug was pulled again.

On March 31, 2024, PCB reappointed Babar as white-ball captain, explaining Shaheen’s removal as a “strategic move” to protect their premier fast bowler’s workload and extend his career. The board openly framed it as a rotation-and-rest decision rather than a vote of confidence in his leadership.

Fast forward to October 30, 2025, and the wheel turned again. The PCB named Afridi Pakistan’s ODI captain, replacing Mohammad Rizwan, ahead of this three-match series against South Africa. The appointment, finalised in a meeting with the white-ball coach Mike Hesson and senior officials, was pitched as a fresh leadership direction in the 50-over format, with Shaheen/s five-match T20I stint in New Zealand cited as prior experience.

Given the backstory, his first spell as full-time ODI captain was always going to be scrutinised. And on this evidence, the scrutiny won’t be kind.

With the ball, Afirdi’s figures of 1 for 55 in his ten overs look respectable in isolation. But the rhythm that usually makes him Pakistan’s tone-setter with the new ball never really surfaced. Quinton de Kock and Lhuan-dre Pretorius were allowed to settle, and South Africa’s top order played him out without the kind of early, ripping swing that has defined his best outings. His only breakthrough came late at the death, when he finally picked up a tailender in the closing overs.

Tactically, he did the expected things, taking the new ball himself, turning to Abrar as soon as the surface hinted at grip, and using Naseem Shah and himself at the death. But there was little of the bold, disruptive thinking that can instantly rebrand a leadership tenure. At the time of writing, Pakistan’s chase of 264 is on the way, leaving the final judgement of his first night as captain to the batters.

Notably, Shaheen Afridi has not been having the best time in ODIs in 2025. The pacer has the highest economy among the Pakistan bowlers in the format this year. So, far he has conceded over 13 runs per over in death phase of ODIs, in 2025.