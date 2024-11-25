Pat Cummins addresses rift claims in Australian dressing room after 295-run humbling vs India: 'We're still no.1'

Australia suffered a dismal 295-run defeat at the hands of India in the first Test in Perth, which was triggered immense criticism of the hosts. On Sunday, as Australia looked at a brink of defeat at the end of Day 3, there were suggestions of rift in the Australian team after Josh Hazlewood's pointy remark in the press conference. Australia's Pat Cummins prepares to bowl during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at the Optus Stadium in Perth(AFP)

When Hazlewood was asked about Australia's approach in the opening Test, he suggested the question should be asked to the batters; former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist wasn't particularly pleased with the response. The Aussie great stated that it showed signs of potential “divide” between batters and bowlers in the dressing room.

Pat Cummins, however, has now come clean on the claims, stating that the unit is together and that the players “look after each other.”

During an interview with ABC Sports, Cummins said that despite the colossal loss, Australia remain the no.1 side in the world, suggesting that the side aims to bounce back strongly.

“We look after each other. There’s plenty of games where the batters drag us out of sticky situations and likewise, we do the opposite. So yeah, it’s such a great bunch. We get on really well. We challenge each other. We will stick firm; I think we are still the no.1 ranked side in the world, so this week doesn’t change that,” said Cummins.

Chasing a mammoth 534-run target in Perth, Australia faced a top-order collapse in the final 30 minutes of Day 3, losing three wickets for just 12 runs. Cummins, who came as a nightwatchman, was also dismissed; on the fourth day, Travis Head (89) led the lone fight, as he continued to fall out of partners.

India chase series hat-trick

Despite a 0-3 humbling at home at the hands of New Zealand, a Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian team showed great character, putting forth a dominant performance despite being bundled for 150 in the first innings in Perth.

Bumrah was named the player of the match for his terrific showing across both innings; he picked a five-wicket haul, registering figures of 5/30 in 17 overs in the first, and followed it up with another three wickets in the second.

Bumrah also picked the all-important wicket of Head, which all but ensured an early Indian win. The win puts India on the path to secure a series hat-trick Down Under; India clinched 2-1 wins in their last two Test tours to Australia.