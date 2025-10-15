Pat Cummins breaks bad news about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ahead of their return to Australia: 'Last chance...'

Come October 19, the eyes of world cricket will turn to Perth, as two of India’s greatest stars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, return to international cricket for the first time in eight months. Both have been selected for the ODI leg of India’s white-ball tour of Australia. Ahead of the series, Australia’s regular ODI and Test captain, Pat Cummins, broke the bad news to fans, hinting at a potentially emotional farewell for the duo. Pat Cummins will not be part of the India ODI series

Speaking exclusively to JioHotstar, Cummins sent an emotional message to home spectators, suggesting the ODI series could likely mark Kohli and Rohit’s final appearances on Australian soil.

“Virat and Rohit have been part of almost every Indian side for the last 15 years, so this might be the last chance for the Australian public to see them playing out here. They’ve obviously been champions of the game for India and are always very well supported. Whenever we play them, the crowd gets loud," he said.

Long before Kohli and Rohit were officially selected for the series, and even before debates about their international futures had begun, Cricket Australia had already planned a farewell ceremony for the duo during the tour, with CEO Todd Greenberg suggesting it might be their final visit to Australia.

"This might be the last time that we get to see Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma play in our country. And if that is the case, who knows, it might not be, but if it is, we wanna make sure we give them a great send-off and a reflection of the incredible contribution they've made to international cricket," Greenberg had said in June this year.