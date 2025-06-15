Pat Cummins' classy response puts South Africa doubters to rest: ‘They made WTC final fair and square’

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa stunned the world by beating Australia to win the third edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Proteas chased down 282 with five wickets in hand to win their second ICC Men's Senior title. South Africa had to wait 27 years for their second ICC title but it was definitely worth the wait. Australia captain Pat Cummins weighs in on South Africa's route to the WTC final. (AP)

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma scored 136 and 66, respectively in the second innings to help South Africa chase down more than 280 runs in the fourth and final innings of the contest.

After the defeat in the WTC final, Australia captain Pat Cummins spoke about South Africa's win in the Test Championship and the route they had to face in reaching the final.

Ever since Proteas made the finals of the third edition of WTC, several cricket pundits questioned South Africa's path to the summit clash, saying the Rainbow Nation had an easier route as they didn't play bigger teams.

Several naysayers also argued that South Africa just played a two-test series, and it was easier for them to clock points than Australia, England, and India, which played more five-match series.

However, Cummins gave a classy response when asked about South Africa's route, saying the Proteas made it fair and square and there should be no questions raised about it.

“In terms of, you know, the way they made it, they made it fair and square - everyone has a slightly different, you know, route to make the final, but they absolutely deserve to make the final and showed why, you know, I think they're very deserving champions,” Cummins told reporters.

In the second innings, Temba Bavuma battled a hamstring injury but he chose to fight out in the middle and not retire himself. Praising his knock, Cummins said, “Yeah, I mean, first of all how he played, I thought he's fantastic is obviously gave that, you know, half a chance early and then didn't really give us another look until he got out.”

“He had a big partnership, so I thought he played really well. In terms of leading, it's always pretty hard unless you're kind of playing underneath someone to judge them, I think, so I don't know, but from the outside, he looked good,” he added.

‘Markram was pretty hard to dislodge’

The Australia Test captain also reserved some high praise for opening batter Aiden Markram, who scored 136 in the second innings to help South Africa register a famous win.

Mitchell Starc dismissed Markram for a duck in the first innings. However, the batter bounced back in style, and the Australian attack of Cummins, Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon had no answers to stop the onslaught.

