Pat Cummins mocked with a cheeky dig by English TV presenter ahead of WTC Final: ‘Do you ever get anyone out?’

Australia captain Pat Cummins appears to be in a bit of relaxed mode as he gears up for the World Test Championship Final against South Africa in England. The Australian skipper recently wrapped up his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL before heading to England for the high-stakes WTC final. After reaching there, Cummins got involved in some off-field commitments. Recently, he shot a fun segment with famous English TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson and other TV personalities Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland. Pat Cummins will lead the Australian team in their second successive WTC final.(AFP)

A video of Prime Video went viral, showing Cummins playing cricket with the other three ahead of the WTC final in London. At the start of the video, Cummins gets hit for a few shots, which causes Clarksen to take a shot at him.

"Do you ever get anyone out?" he said.

However, he didn't age well for Cooper, who was batting at the moment, as Cummins got the better of him and cleaned him up on the very next delivery.

Cooper shouted at Clarksen and said, "Why did you do that?"

Cummins will lead the Australian team in their second successive WTC final. He led them to the title win in the last edition after the win over India. Meanwhile, South Africa will be playing their maiden WTC final after they topped the standings of the third edition of the ICC tournament.

‘Always a little bit of mystique around South Africa’: Pat Cummins

Cummins showered praise on the Proteas and believes the Temba Bavuma-led side has multiple match-winners in their midst to pose a challenge.

"They always seem to compete in every tournament. They have got a lot of experience, especially the white-ball teams - they play across different franchise leagues. Rabada, Maharaj, Bavuma, they have played a lot of cricket over the years," said the Aussie skipper.

"They have really good fast bowlers, they always seem to have not just one or two main guys but they have got four-six guys they can call," he said.

The Aussie captain asserted that there is a bit of mystique when they face South Africa, as they haven't played much against them as compared to India.

"And yeah, some batters, you have not seen much (of them), but they have scored plenty of domestic runs. (We have) played most of the guys in the squad, certainly not everyone. There is always a little bit of mystique around South Africa, because we do not play them as often as, say India," he concluded.