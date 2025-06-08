Wasim Akram's bizarre life-size statue in Hyderabad draws flak, trolled on X: ‘Modelled by Sylvester Stallone’

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram was recently honoured with a life-size statue at Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad, Pakistan, but the final outcome left many baffled due to its bizarre appearance. The statue was unveiled in April 2025, but it went viral on social media recently for its unusual facial appearance. The statue captures the iconic left-arm pacer in his signature bowling action, wearing Pakistan’s jersey from the 1999 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Wasim Akram was honoured with a statue at Niaz Stadium.(Instagram/X)

The cricket fans on X had a field day as Akram's statue drew their attention and was heavily trolled on social media.

A fan on social media made a bizarre comparison of Akram's statue with Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone.

“Wasim Akram as modelled by Sylvester Stallone,” a fan wrote on X.

Akram represented Pakistan from 1984 to 2003, claiming an incredible 414 Test wickets and 502 in ODIs. With his lethal swing and unmatched skill, he redefined fast bowling and remains one of the most legendary pacers to ever emerge from Pakistan.

The left-arm pacer announced his retirement from international cricket after the 2003 ODI World Cup where Pakistan failed to get past the group stage.

After retiring from international cricket, Akram transitioned into coaching and mentoring roles, where he continued to share his vast experience and knowledge of the game, particularly in fast bowling. His coaching stints have spanned various teams and formats, both at the national and franchise levels.

Last month, Akram advocated for Younis Khan to become Pakistan's head coach in Tests.

Akram said Younis has the ability to improve the national team's performance in the longest format.

"I would say Younis is a very good option. He would be my choice but everything depends on his availability and what the Pakistan Cricket Board is thinking,” Akram said at the even here.

Younis has served as batting coach of the national team but had a run in with pacer Hasan Ali and also had issues with a few board officials before he resigned just six months after accepting a two-year contract in 2021.