Pat Cummins rewarded with Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy for IPL 2024 after stellar record with Australia

After captaining Australia to World Test Championship victory in June 2023, followed by retaining the Ashes in England and later leading them to the ICC ODI World Cup title win in India, Pat Cummins will now have a chance at adding the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy to his illustrious resume as Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday announced the Aussie as their new skipper for the IPL 2024 season. Cummins replaced Aiden Markram for the role, under whom the former champions had finished bottom of the points table in 2023. Australian captain Pat Cummins holds the trophy after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad(PTI)

Returning to IPL after a year's gap, which he took owing to his preparations for the ODI World Cup last year, Cummins was roped in by SRH in December, in the mini-auction in Dubai, for a record INR 20.50 crore, where the 2016 winners outlasted Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the intense bidding session. The Aussie all-rounder was the first-ever player to fetch more than INR 20 crore in an IPL auction, but his record for being the most expensive player in history lasted only an hour as Kolkata Knight Riders signed fellow Australia cricketer Mitchell Starc for a whopping INR 24.75 crore.

2024 will be Cummins his seventh season in IPL, and first as a captain. He was previously part of the KKR set-up, who had shelled out an incredible 15.50 crores to acquire him, which was the most expensive purchase in the 2020 IPL auction. However, Cummins failed to live up to the expectations of the price tag, especially with the ball, although he smashed a 14-ball fifty, the fastest in IPL history back then. He made his last appearance in IPL in 2022, where he played five matches picking seven wickets and scoring 63 runs only.

