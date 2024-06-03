Pat Cummins triggers Virat Kohli fans as 'jobless' video surfaces online: 'Say anything about him and watch out'

A relatively old video featuring Pat Cummins has emerged online where the Australia captain is seen talking about how Virat Kohli fans form arguably the most emotionally-driven fanbase in world cricket. In the video aired three years ago on the Grade Cricketer Podcast, Cummins explained how speaking anything remotely biased against Kohli places the individual in the firing line. The Australia captain cited his own example, referring to a remark he had previously made about Kohli and how it landed him at the centre of a social media backlash. Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins during last year's WTC final(Getty)

"If you live on social media at all, you get it absolutely handed. Say anything about Virat Kohli, and watch out for the next years. I remember I said something a few years ago. It was actually, what I thought was a compliment. 'He is a great player. Hope he doesn't score a hundred because he is a gun player'. And then about six months later when he did score one, my phone absolutely blew up.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Cummins referred to his statement in 2018, a few months before India toured Australia for the four-Test series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli scored a century in the second Test itself at Perth, and even though India lost the match by 146 runs, Cummins was made to eat his words.

"My brave, bold prediction... I'd say I think Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred, and we're going to knock them off over here," Cummins had said.

Kohli's century at Perth was the only Test that India lost, as under Virat, the Men in Blue registered a historic and first-ever Test series win in Australia. India won the series opener in Adelaide by 31 runs and the Boxing Day Test at the MCG by 137 runs to take a 2-1 lead before the Sydney Test was drawn.

However, the video, which resurfaced years later, was shared by a user on X, who captioned the clip: "Pat Cummins says Virat Kohli fans are mostly jobless," giving it a nasty twist. The caption served its purpose as it triggered a whole set of Kohli fans, who then went all out and let it rip on social media. Below are some of the messages.

"This time he didn't do silence celebration in IPL final... He said that we'll blow some teams before we get onto the ground with our batting. I didn't see that in final as well in semi final... It's just arrogance."

Here's how the fans reacted:

"Someone was Jobless and was begging after the sandpaper incident," with a Steve Smith reference.

"He didn't say anything about the jobless you stat padder idol fan"

"Trophy winning depends on the team performance that's not an individual game if that individual Kohli won players of the tournaments and Smith couldn't win individual trophies because all of the team members performed. That's the reason he has won more trophies than him," wrote an ardent Kohli fan.

Cummins has dismissed Kohli eight times in international cricket, but probably none more highlighted than in the 2023 World Cup final, where the former India captain played on to a delivery by the Aussie skipper. It was, as Cummins, admitted, a moment he would recall when he is on his deathbed.