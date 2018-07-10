Virat Kohli won’t score a century against us this summer, says Australia pacer Pat Cummins

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has made a “brave, bold prediction” - that India captain Virat Kohli will not be able to score a century Down Under later this year.

Cummins also said that despite the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, both of whom have been banned for a year for ball tampering, the struggling Australia team will beat the world No. 1 Test side India in their backyard.

India are set to tour Australia for a four-Test Border-Gavaskar series as well as three ODIs and three T20s later this year.

Standing-in for the injured MS Dhoni during India’s tour of Australia in 2014, Kohli began with twin centuries at the Adelaide Oval but couldn’t prevent a 48-run loss for the visitors.

It was a series wherein two of the best batsmen of the modern era, Smith and Kohli, smashed 769 and 692 runs respectively in eight innings each. Both players plundered four centuries apiece.

With India expected to dominate the shaken Australian side, Cummins has thrown in some interesting comments.

“My brave, bold prediction ... I’d say I think Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred and we’re going to knock them off over here,” Cummins said when asked to make a cricket prediction at a Channel Seven function on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath urged Australia to put pressure on Kohli and not allow him to settle.

“I want to see Australians put pressure on Kohli and just see how he handles it. It’s going to be a good, hard, tough series. Kohli has got a bit of an aggressive attitude but showed last time he was out here he’s not going to take a backward step. It’s going to be an interesting summer,” McGrath said.

“The Windies of the late 70s, early 80s were an incredible team and they used to target the captain of the opposition team and get on top of him and have a big impact. I tried to bring that in by targeting players when I played. If you get on top of them, the No.1 player and their captain, it makes the job so much easier. If they can get on top of Kohli I think it can have a big effect on the game,” McGrath, who took 949 international wickets, added.