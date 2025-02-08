Pat Cummins, wife Becky welcome their second child, share heartwarming first picture: 'Our beautiful girl, Edi'

Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins and his wife Rebecca (Becky) have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Edi. The couple shared the heartwarming news on social media, with Becky posting a touching image of their newborn daughter. Pat Cummins with his wife(Instagram)

“She’s here,” Becky Cummins wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of Edi being cuddled in her arms. “Our beautiful baby girl, Edi … Words can’t describe how overjoyed & full of love we feel right now.”

Cummins, who had taken paternity leave for Australia’s ongoing Test series in Sri Lanka, has been vocal about prioritizing family alongside his cricketing commitments. Reflecting on the time he missed after the birth of his first child, Albie, the Australian skipper had previously expressed his desire to be more present this time.

“I missed a big chunk [of son Albie’s early days] last time and I want to work out how we can spend a bit more time at home for that initial period this time around,” Cummins said in October.

His stance on maintaining a healthy balance between cricket and personal life is something he believes should be the norm for all players.

“Within reason, no one is ever going to bat an eyelid if someone needs to put their family first,” he said. “We’re playing cricket, it’s not the end of the world, so we want people to have long, successful careers for Australia, and you can’t just ask them to put their life on hold to go tour the world and forget about everything else. We’re pretty open when it comes to family.”

Cummins’ teammates, Travis Head and Mitch Marsh, recently took paternity leave during Australia’s series against Pakistan, while Indian captain Rohit Sharma had also missed the opening Test of the series against Australia last year to be present for the birth of his second child. Virat Kohli, too, had skipped the home Tests against England in 2024 to be with his wife, Anushka Sharma, as they welcome a second child too.

Over the past few months, Becky has shared glimpses of her second pregnancy on Instagram, leading up to Edi’s birth.

Cummins out of Champions Trophy

Meanwhile, Cummins has also been ruled out of next month’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan as he continues to manage an injury.

Cummins is not the only player from the side to be forced out, though; Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh will also skip the tournament with injuries. Additionally, Marcus Stoinis announced a shock retirement from ODI despite being named in the Australian squad, forcing the selectors to now make four changes to their original team.