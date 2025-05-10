PBKS, DC players, coaches reach Delhi safely, entire train journey documented; Kuldeep Yadav, Arun Dhumal give details

Players from the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals were safely evacuated from the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, with the BCCI organising a Vande Bharat train running to New Delhi for the teams, staff, BCCI operations staff, and broadcast and production crews. DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav spoke in a video shared by the IPL, thanking the BCCI and Indian Railways for ensuring safe passage after their abandoned game on Thursday evening, with players from both teams sharing the train journey. IPL officials and HPCA Stadium security evacuating the cricket ground after a blackout caused play to be abandoned in Dharamsala.(PTI)

Additionally, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal revealed the logistical challenge behind evacuating the HPCA Stadium, providing plenty of credit to security staff as well as fans in attendance for smoothly following protocol in a strange situation.

Dhumal revealed in an interview that he was informed of the need for a blackout in Dharamsala due to drone attacks in nearby Pathankot, less than 100 km from the venue, before he took responsibility of coordinating an efficient and safe evacuation.

"It was during the first strategic timeout that I was intimated about the blackout protocol. We had little time but I quickly informed the top officials of both DC and Punjab management that lights will go off in some time and how we are planning to do it,” Dhumal said to PTI.

"I spoke to them and told them to ensure that players don't get scared or panicky. I had to also ensure that the crew and others working on the game also safely leave the stadium. It was my duty.”

Dhumal also thanked a compliant crowd for understanding the situation, as well as administration and police at the stadium for helping with the process.

"We had to ensure that the evacuation of spectators happened without pressing the panic button. We couldn't have allowed a stampede," said the chairman, who was later seen on video spearheading the on-ground evacuation efforts by asking fans to exit the stadium.

"Ensuring that everything happened smoothly in quickest possible time was a challenge. But we had an abiding crowd that also responded to our call,” he said.

Dhumal highlights challenge of stopping exciting PBKS start

Punjab Kings had just lost the wicket of Priyansh Arya after a 122-run opening stand, which provided Dhumal a sufficient break in play to initiate the process, with the floodlights first dimmings before blacking out. The official notice was a technical failure, as to minimise panic in the stadium

"You need to understand that the match was very exciting in the manner Punjab was batting. The entire operation wouldn't have been possible without the help of the local police and district administration. They did a splendid job," added the IPL chairman. Stadium security reportedly flattened barricades and choke points to ensure the smoothest possible exit for fans.

Dhumal emphasised the challenge of abandoning a live match midway, illustrating the difference between that process and having to suspend the IPL in 2021 due to a breach COVID-19 bubble in the first leg of the tournament: “We had big challenge during COVID-19 when tournament was stopped midway. But yesterday's challenge was different as we had to stop a live game due to security protocol.”

With regards to the plans for the return of IPL following its erstwhile suspension, Dhumal said the focus wasn’t on cricket at the moment given the climate of conflict: "Right now, like everyone else in the country, we stand in solidarity with our armed forces in the country. We will take a call on the remainder of the tournament at an appropriate time.”