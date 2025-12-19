PBKS set to approach BCCI after Josh Inglis plans to postpone honeymoon following LSG's INR 8.6 crore bid: Report

There is quite a bit of furore about Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis and his availability in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The 30-year-old was released by the Punjab Kings after he informed the franchise that he would not be available for the entire season due to his upcoming marriage. However, despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informing all ten franchises that Inglis would just be available for four games, the wicketkeeper was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 8.60 crore. Josh Inglis was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL auction. (PTI)

With this development, questions are being raised about whether there was a miscommunication regarding his availability or if it is a classic case of the West Australian changing his mind at the last minute. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Inglis might just feature in the IPL for a longer duration than anticipated, and this fact hasn't pleased PBKS, with the 2025 edition finalists planning to approach the BCCI regarding the same.

It is worth mentioning that PBKS had informed the BCCI about Inglis' release just 45 minutes before the retention deadline on November 15. He had told the PBKS franchise that his wedding would take place on April 18, and then he would go on his honeymoon immediately, making him available for the IPL for only 10-14 days in late May.

In the mini-auction in Abu Dhabi, there was a bidding war between the Lucknow Super Giants and SunRisers Hyderabad for Inglis, with the former securing him for more than INR 8 crore, marking a steep rise of INR 6 crore from his previous fee at Punjab Kings.

According to Cricbuzz, Justin Langer and Tom Moody (coach and director of LSG) and the Daniel Vettori and Pat Cummins combination (coach and captain of SRH) knew more than Ricky Ponting, the head coach of PBKS.

Inglis' change of plans

The same report in Cricbuzz states that Inglis might now postpone his honeymoon plans and report for IPL duties immediately after his marriage on April 18. Langer, the head coach of LSG, is currently in conversation with the player.

"Now that he has got such a bid, he might even come at the start of the season, leave for the wedding, and come back soon after," said a source.

In the IPL 2025 season, the right-hander scored 278 runs in 11 matches at an average of 30.88 with a strike rate of 162.6. He scored 73 off 42 balls in PBKS' last league stage fixture to help the Shreyas Iyer-led side finish inside the top two. He then also hammered 38 off 21 in Qualifier 2 to help his side reach the final.