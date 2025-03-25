PBKS to take tricky overseas options decision; GT to finalise opening duo: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings likely XIs

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against the Punjab Kings on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Heading into the 18th edition of the cash-rich league, Gujarat Titans have one of the most balanced squads, and Ashish Nehra and Gill have much to choose from. Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings' predicted XIs: Both teams have plenty of options.

The squad has plenty of depth, so picking the ideal playing XI is a little difficult. The top order basically chooses itself: Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan from the 1, 2, and 3. The trio can express themselves right from the very start, as the middle and lower order provide plenty of cushion.

There is no David Miller in the middle order. But Gujarat Titans have got in the perfect replacement by roping in New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips. The Kiwi is in top form and will look to continue from where he left off in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan form the middle-lower order, and these four can go big from the get-go. Rahul Tewatia has done it time and time again for Gujarat, and he is up against his favourite opponent, Punjab Kings.

Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj are the two pacers in the playing XI, and their experience will come in handy in Ahmedabad. The franchise might also get in Prasidh Krishna as an impact sub, provided they are bowling second. If they are bowling first, Prasidh Krishna can start, and Sai Sudharsan can come in as an impact sub in the latter half of the game.

Sai Kishore is one of the best spinners in the country; not picking him would be criminal. The spinner did not get much game time last season, but provided the franchise used an RTM card for him in the auction, Sai Kishore is all set to start in the playing XI.

Now, coming to Punjab Kings, captain Shreyas Iyer has already confirmed that he will bat at No.3 in IPL 2025. Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis are the most likely options to open the batting for the franchise.

Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen will form the middle and lower order. The top seven of PBKS can wreak havoc on their day, and it would be interesting to see what brand of cricket the franchise chooses to play under Shreyas and head coach Ricky Ponting.

Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Vijaykumar Vyshak can be the frontline bowling options. Both Gujarat Titans and PBKS look solid on paper, and a cracking contest awaits us.

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI: Shubman Gill ©, Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj.

Punjab Kings predicted playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer ©, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.