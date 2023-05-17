PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Focus on playoffs as Delhi look to ruin Punjab's party

IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings, who are still in contention for the IPL 2023 play-offs, will look to given them a major boost when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals at Dharamsala on Wednesday. The team have 12 points from as many matches and will look to take their tally to 16 from the remaining fixtures. A defeat tonight won't mean an end to their campaign but they'll then have to heavily rely on other outcomes falling in their favour. Delhi, on the other hand, are already eliminated from the play-offs race and the wooden spooners will play for pride. Catch the LIVE updates of Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON