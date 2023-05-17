Home / Cricket / PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Focus on playoffs as Delhi look to ruin Punjab's party
cricket
Updated on May 17, 2023 04:23 PM IST

PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard here. 

ByHT Sports Desk
IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings, who are still in contention for the IPL 2023 play-offs, will look to given them a major boost when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals at Dharamsala on Wednesday. The team have 12 points from as many matches and will look to take their tally to 16 from the remaining fixtures. A defeat tonight won't mean an end to their campaign but they'll then have to heavily rely on other outcomes falling in their favour. Delhi, on the other hand, are already eliminated from the play-offs race and the wooden spooners will play for pride. Catch the LIVE updates of Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: 

  • May 17, 2023 04:23 PM IST

    PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL: Punjab hope for improved show with bat

    Punjab Kings will hope for a much improved outing with the bat. The last time the two sides met, opener Prabhsimran Singh waged a lone battle. 

    The opener scored 103 off 65 balls, which featured 10 boundaries and 6 maximums. 

    While Punjab will hope for a repeat from Prabhsimran, they will also hope that others fire up too.

  • May 17, 2023 03:58 PM IST

    PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: What happened when they last met

    The two teams met last week and Punjab walked away with a 31-run win against the Capitals, which also gave them a major boost as far as their NRR is concerned. 

    Punjab will hope for a repeat tonight. 

  • May 17, 2023 03:42 PM IST

    PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL: Why Punjab need to improve their NRR 

    A win tonight against Delhi will take to Punjab to 14 points from 13 matches, also helping them climb fifth on the table. However, a win is not something Punjab would be satisfied with, they'll be aiming for a big win in order to improve their net run-rate (NRR). 

    Punjab's NRR stand at -0.268, while Mumbai Indians, who already have 14 points from 13 encounters, stands at -0.128. 

    The two can be troubled by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who too can reach 16 points after the league stages. Their NRR stands at +0.166, mainly because of their 112-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. 

  • May 17, 2023 03:30 PM IST

    PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL: How can Punjab Kings qualify for playoffs

    Punjab Kings have 12 points from as many matches, and can accumulate as much as 16 wins, provided they win their remaining two fixtures. 

    If Punjab manages to do that, they will remain in contention for playoffs, a defeat in any come as a major blow to that. 

    Punjab will also want to look to boost its NRR, which will come into play if to decide the teams advancing to the playoffs.

  • May 17, 2023 03:07 PM IST

    IPL 2023 Live score: DC full squad

    David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

  • May 17, 2023 03:06 PM IST

    PBKS vs DC Live Score: PBKS full squad

    Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh

  • May 17, 2023 02:47 PM IST

    PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome!

    We come to the picturesque Dharamsala for the first time this season where Punjab Kings play another virtual knockout game against the Delhi Capitals. They need a slew of results to go their way but the basic thing that they need to do is win. And win big whenever they can. They have one more game after this and that is against the wounded Rajasthan Royals. They hence the season with two extremely tricky games but then again, which game isn't tricky in the IPL. 

