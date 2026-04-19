PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings face inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants in Mullanpur

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PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings face Lucknow Super Giants.

PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: High-flying Punjab Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming IPL 2026 fixture in Mullanpur on Sunday. PBKS are on top of the points table and are building on their runners-up finish from last season. Last season, there were doubts about some of their younger players, but this year those doubts have disappeared. They have made chasing seem like an easy job, be it 210 vs CSK, 220 vs SRH, or 196 vs MI. They have chased down targets with ease and haven't been reliant on their big hitters like Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh. Much of the credit goes to PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer. Iyer has been the captain which PBKS needs and has total control over his players. Other than his captaincy, his individual performance has also been good. For LSG, their season has been the opposite. Their batting form has been terrible, as reflected in Mukul Choudhary's 127, which led their run charts, and 54 of those came in his match-winning effort vs KKR. Lucknow are also the slowest run-scoring team in this tournament (run rate 8.1), and PBKS are the second-best (10.9). Speaking ahead of the match, PBKS fast bowling coach James Hopes praised Iyer for his captaincy. "From a captaincy viewpoint, it's just experience. He's got older. He was very young when he captained in Delhi, and he's just more experienced. He's very well-planned. He still follows his gut, even though he is well-planned. As I said, I can't speak highly enough of him. If you see him at training, you see him around the team hotel, and that, he's just one of the boys as well, which I think really endears him to the rest of the group," he said. One issue with PBKS is that their middle order hasn't really been tested yet. So if LSG make early inroads, then we could see the match get more interesting. The LSG new-ball attack will be led by Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav. For LSG, it has been a stop-start campaign and they are still trying to find a winning template. Rishabh Pant hasn't been in good form. Even others like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran haven't registered a fifty yet in five games. Pooran has been having a nightmare season. ...Read More

Speaking ahead of the match, PBKS fast bowling coach James Hopes praised Iyer for his captaincy. "From a captaincy viewpoint, it's just experience. He's got older. He was very young when he captained in Delhi, and he's just more experienced. He's very well-planned. He still follows his gut, even though he is well-planned. As I said, I can't speak highly enough of him. If you see him at training, you see him around the team hotel, and that, he's just one of the boys as well, which I think really endears him to the rest of the group," he said. One issue with PBKS is that their middle order hasn't really been tested yet. So if LSG make early inroads, then we could see the match get more interesting. The LSG new-ball attack will be led by Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav. For LSG, it has been a stop-start campaign and they are still trying to find a winning template. Rishabh Pant hasn't been in good form. Even others like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran haven't registered a fifty yet in five games. Pooran has been having a nightmare season.