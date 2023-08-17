PCB add Imran Khan in updated tribute video after outrage, bizarre justification for omission sparks fan fury again

On Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had marked the nation's 76th Independence Day with a poignant video tribute to some of their cricketing legends and the country's key achievements in the sport. The two-minute twenty-one-second video journeyed through Pakistan's cricket history, from its 1952 international debut to the 1992 World Cup victory, culminating with the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, the omission of Imran Khan, a pivotal figure in Pakistan's cricket landscape, sparked controversy, with many interpreting it as politically motivated. While fans smashed PCB for the notable omission, former cricketer Wasim Akram had also expressed his anger over Imran's absence, even asking the PCB to “delete the video and apologise.” Imran Khan during the 1992 World Cup(File)

In a responsive move, it seems the PCB took notice of the controversy and subsequently reissued the video, now featuring Imran Khan prominently. The updated version showcases Imran twice within the video's frames, and notably, his presence is accentuated in the clippings from the iconic 1992 World Cup triumph.

The video identifies Imran's significance by captioning one scene with "Imran Khan with Pakistan's unforgettable World Cup victory," accompanying footage that captures the cherished moment of Pakistan's triumph, with Imran at the forefront. The PCB's explanation for the earlier omission of Imran was that the video was “abridged” because of its length.

“The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video,” the PCB wrote.

A cricketing icon and renowned former all-rounder, Imran left an indelible mark on the game. His international career spanned from 1971 to 1992, during which he amassed over 7,500 runs and claimed more than 500 wickets in Tests and One Day Internationals combined. Khan's leadership guided Pakistan to their historic World Cup victory in 1992, while his remarkable skill set as a fast bowler and middle-order batsman solidified his legacy as one of cricket's most influential figures.

The original video has been removed from PCB's X (formerly Twitter) account. The cricketer-turned-politician, previously arrested, faced another apprehension earlier this month. An Islamabad court ruled on his case, sentencing the former Prime Minister of Pakistan to a three-year prison term and disqualifying him from political engagement due to "corrupt practices."

Law enforcement officials took the 70-year-old into custody at his residence following the court's judgment on the Toshakhana case, where he was accused of involvement in the sale of state gifts worth millions of rupees. Speculation abounded that his exclusion from the video could be attributed to political differences between him and the current Pakistani regime.

