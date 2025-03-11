Karachi, The Pakistan Cricket Board is still waiting for a "formal clarification" from the ICC on the issue of not have their representative on stage for the closing ceremony of the Champions Trophy in Dubai. PCB awaits 'formal clarification' from ICC

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the title clash on Sunday to win the tournament for the third time.

"We have filed a formal complaint with the ICC as what happened is unacceptable to us," a PCB official said on Tuesday.

The controversy erupted when Sumair Ahmed, who is the chief operating officer of the PCB and was also the tournament director of the Champions Trophy, was not invited on stage for the final presentation.

BCCI president Roger Binny presented the white jackets to India players and the medals to match officials, while ICC chairman Jay Shah handed the trophy to skipper Rohit Sharma and gave the medals to the winners.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and New Zealand Cricket's CEO Roger Twose were also present on stage.

"The reasons being given for not having our COO and tournament director on stage for the final presentation make no sense to us. We are waiting for a formal clarification/apology," the PCB official said.

"We are appalled by this blatant disregard for Pakistan's role as the host nation," the official said.

He said the PCB had informed the ICC about Sumair Ahmed's presence in Dubai for the presentation ceremony in advance and he also met and congratulated Jay Shah and some BCCI officials after India's win.

"Giving explanations that ICC only invites CEO's, chairmen, vice-chairmen or secretaries for the ceremony is illogical.

"We want a full public clarification and an assurance that such biased and unjust treatment will not happen again or we will push this matter to the board of governors," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.